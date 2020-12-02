DATA STORY: India's share of active Covid cases worldwide down to 2.35%

India on Tuesday reported another drop in its count of active cases – a net reduction of 6959 to 428,644, the lowest since July 23. This is 2.35 per cent of all active cases globally (one in 43). Overall, the country added 36,604 cases to take its tally to 9,499,413.

National capital Delhi, witnessing a third wave of infections, reported an increase of 4,006 cases and 86 more deaths in the past 24 hours. Its tally now stands at 574,380, and at 9,260.

With 43,062 new cured cases in a day, India’s recovered cases have reached 8,932,647 (94.03 per cent of all confirmed cases so far), while its Covid-19 reached 138,122 (1.45 per cent of all confirmed cases), including the 501 fatalities reported on Tuesday.

Now the seventh-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 277,197 cases in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday (December 2, 2020):

