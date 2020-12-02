DATA STORY: India's share of active Covid cases worldwide down to 2.35%

India on Tuesday reported another drop in its count of active coronavirus cases – a net reduction of 6959 to 428,644, the lowest since July 23. This is 2.35 per cent of all active cases globally (one in 43). Overall, the country added 36,604 cases to take its tally to 9,499,413.
National capital Delhi, witnessing a third wave of infections, reported an increase of 4,006 cases and 86 more deaths in the past 24 hours. Its tally now stands at 574,380, and death toll at 9,260.
With 43,062 new cured cases in a day, India’s recovered cases have reached 8,932,647 (94.03 per cent of all confirmed cases so far), while its Covid-19 death toll reached 138,122 (1.45 per cent of all confirmed cases), including the 501 fatalities reported on Tuesday.
Now the seventh-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 277,197 cases in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday (December 2, 2020):
-
With a daily increase of 36,604 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 9,462,809 on Tuesday to 9,499,413 – an increase of 0.4%. Death toll has reached 138,122, with 501 fatalities in a day. The seventh-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatality, and second by total cases, India has added 277,197 cases in the past 7 days.
-
India now accounts for 2.35% of all active cases globally (one in every 43 active cases), and 9.26% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).
-
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 25 days.
-
The count of active cases across India has seen a net decline of 6959, compared with 11349 on Tuesday. The states that have reported the highest increase in active cases are Karnataka (430), Bihar (209), Assam (87), Manipur (38), and Sikkim (36).
-
With 43,062 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 94.03%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.45%.
-
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.16%), Maharashtra (2.58%), and Gujarat (2.19%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 43563 — 501 deaths and 43062 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.15%.
-
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.4%.
-
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 179.5 days, and for deaths at 190.7 days.
-
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (5375), Maharashtra (4930), Delhi (4006), West Bengal (3315), and Rajasthan (2347).
-
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Himachal Pradesh (78.45%), Manipur (86.04%), Rajasthan (88.79%), Kerala (89.56%), and Chhattisgarh (90.71%).
-
India on Tuesday conducted 1,096,651 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 142,445,952. The test positivity rate recorded was 3.3%.
-
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (16.75%), Goa (13.71%), Chandigarh (12.16%), Nagaland (9.89%), and Kerala (9.62%).
-
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Sikkim (19.72%), Himachal Pradesh (12.8%), Rajasthan (9.94%), Kerala (9.14%), and Maharashtra (8.31%).
-
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (320305), J&K (230042), Andhra Pradesh (193595), Kerala (179965), and Karnataka (170176).
-
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1828826), Karnataka (886227), Andhra Pradesh (868749), Tamil Nadu (783319), and Kerala (608357).
-
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 4,930 cases. The state has added 54,371 cases in the past 10 days.
-
Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 1,330 cases to take its tally to 886,227.
-
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, added 685 cases to take its tally to 868,749.
-
Kerala has added 5,375 cases to take its tally to 608,357.
-
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 1,404 to 783,319.
-
Uttar Pradesh has added 1,657 cases to take its tally to 545,545.
-
Delhi has added 4,006 cases to take its tally to 574,380.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU