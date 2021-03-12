DATA STORY: India sees a surge of 8,011 in active Covid cases, tally up by 23,285

India on Friday reported a net increase of 8,011 to take its count of active cases to 197,237. That is 80.62 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.91 per cent (one in 110). The country is 11th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Friday, it added 23,285 cases, the most in a day since December 24, to take its total caseload to 11,308,846. And, with 117 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 158,306, or 1.40 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 480,740 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Thursday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 26,164,920. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 10,953,303 – or 96.86 per cent of total caseload – with 15,157 new cured cases being reported on Friday.