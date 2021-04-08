DATA STORY: India sees biggest jumps in total Covid tally, active cases

India on Thursday reported a net increase of 66,846 in active cases, the most in a day so far, to take its count to 910,319. That is nearly 90 per cent of the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 3.96 per cent (one in 25). The country is 4th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Thursday, it added 126,789 cases, the most in a day so far, to take its total caseload to 12,928,574. And, with 685 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 166,862, or 1.29 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 2,979,292 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Wednesday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 90,198,673. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 11,851,393 – or 91.67 per cent of total caseload – with 59,258 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.