DATA STORY: India sees biggest jumps in total Covid tally, active cases

India on Thursday reported a net increase of 66,846 in active coronavirus cases, the most in a day so far, to take its count to 910,319. That is nearly 90 per cent of the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 3.96 per cent (one in 25). The country is 4th among the most affected countries by active cases. On Thursday, it added 126,789 cases, the most in a day so far, to take its total caseload to 12,928,574. And, with 685 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 166,862, or 1.29 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 2,979,292 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Wednesday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 90,198,673. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 11,851,393 – or 91.67 per cent of total caseload – with 59,258 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.
With a daily increase of 126,789 in total cases, the highest so far, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 12,801,785 on Wednesday to 12,928,574 – an increase of 1.0%. Death toll has reached 166,862, with 685 fatalities in a day. Now the fourth-most-affected country by active cases, fourth by fatality, third by total, and second by recovered cases, India has added 706,909 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 3.96% of all active cases globally (one in every 25 active cases), and 5.75% of all deaths (one in every 17 deaths).
India has so far vaccinated 90,198,673 people. That is 697.80 per cent of its total caseload, and 6.4873 per cent of its population.
Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (13693397), Rajasthan (13040824), Uttar Pradesh (12501327), Gujarat (12101354), and West Bengal (11179738).
Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Gujarat (189461), Kerala (187901), Chhattisgarh (164276), Rajasthan (160933), and Delhi (151432).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 12 days.
The count of active cases across India on Thursday saw a net increase of 66,846, the most in a day so far, compared with 55,250 on Wednesday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (29289), Chhattisgarh (6438), Uttar Pradesh (4478), Karnataka (4147), and Tamil Nadu (2145).
With 59,258 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 91.67%, while fatality rate has come down marginally to 1.29%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.80%), Sikkim (2.15%), and Maharashtra (1.79%). The rate in as many as 15 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 59,943 — 685 deaths and 59,258 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.14%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.9%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 70.3 days, and for deaths at 168.5 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (59907), Chhattisgarh (10310), Karnataka (6976), Uttar Pradesh (6002), and Delhi (5506).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Maharashtra (82.36%), Chhattisgarh (84.03%), Punjab (87.26%), Chandigarh (87.98%), and Madhya Pradesh (90.52%).
India on Wednesday conducted 1,237,781 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 252,677,379. The test positivity rate recorded was 10.2%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Maharashtra (15%), Goa (10.74%), Ladakh (9.46%), Nagaland (9%), and Chandigarh (8.88%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Maharashtra (25.91%), Chhattisgarh (24.38%), Goa (19.97%), Puducherry (15.06%), and Chandigarh (12.82%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (810511), J&K (465217), Kerala (378570), Karnataka (328803), and Andhra Pradesh (283889).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (3173261), Kerala (1144594), Karnataka (1033560), Andhra Pradesh (913274), and Tamil Nadu (911110).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 59,907 new cases to take its tally to 3173261. The state has added 459,386 cases in the past 10 days.
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 3,502 cases to take its tally to 1144594.
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 6,967 cases to take its tally to 1033560.
Andhra Pradesh has added 2331 cases to take its tally to 913274.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 3986 to 911110.
Delhi has added 5506 cases to take its tally to 690568.
Uttar Pradesh has added 6002 cases to take its tally to 645930.
