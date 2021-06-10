DATA STORY: India sees highest single-day spike in deaths; toll at 359,676

India on Thursday reported a net reduction of 63,463 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 1,167,952. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 9.42 per cent (one in 10). The country is second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Wednesday, it added 94,052 cases to take its total caseload to 29,183,121. And, with 6,148 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 359,676, or 1.22 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 3,379,261 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Wednesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 242,726,693. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 27,655,493 – or 94.77 per cent of total caseload – with 151,367 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.
-
With a daily increase of 94,052 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 29,089,069 on Wednesday to 29,183,121– an increase of 0.3%. Death toll has reached 359,676, with 6,148 fatalities, an all-time high in daily spike. Now the second-most-affected country by active cases, total cases and recovery, and third by death, India has added 741,234 cases in the past 7 days.
-
India now accounts for 9.42% of all active cases globally (one in every 10 active cases), and 9.52% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).
-
India has so far administered 242,726,693 vaccine doses. That is 824.43 per cent of its total caseload, and 17.16 per cent of its population.
-
Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (29759383), Uttar Pradesh (26374125), Rajasthan (23230939), Gujarat (23142189), and West Bengal (21058449).
-
Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (371803), Delhi (366877), Gujarat (362319), Uttarakhand (330974), and J&K (309312).
-
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 9 days.
-
The count of active cases across India on Thursday saw a net reduction of 63,463, compared with 72,287 on Wednesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Tripura (281), Mizoram (215), and Manipur (166).
-
With 151,367 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 94.77%, while fatality rate increased to at 1.23%.
-
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.62%), Uttarakhand (2.04%), and Nagaland (1.87%). The rate in as many as 17 is higher than the national average.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 157,515 — 6,148 deaths and 151,367 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 3.9%.
-
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.3%.
-
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 214.7 days, and for deaths at 40.2 days.
-
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Tamil Nadu (17321), Kerala (16204), Maharashtra (10989), Karnataka (10959), and Andhra Pradesh (8766).
-
Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Tamil Nadu (89.86%), Karnataka (90.92%), Andhra Pradesh (93.50%), Kerala (94.39%), and Maharashtra (95.45%).
-
India on Wednesday conducted 2,004,690 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 372,198,253. The test positivity rate recorded was 4.7%.
-
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (18.8%), Maharashtra (15.79%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.41%), Kerala (12.85%), and Sikkim (12.46%).
-
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Nagaland (15.25%), Goa (14.44%), Kerala (14.09%), Sikkim (10.82%), and Mizoram (10.52%).
-
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1067133), J&K (660365), Kerala (582731), Karnataka (459221), and Uttarakhand (446930).
-
The five most affected states by total cases Maharashtra (5863880), Karnataka (2728248), Kerala (2674166), Tamil Nadu (2292025), and Andhra Pradesh (1779773).
-
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 10989 new cases to take its tally to 5863880. The state has added 132,065 cases in the past 10 days.
-
Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 10959 cases to take its tally to 2728248.
-
Kerala, the third-most-affected state by total tally, has added 16204 cases to take its tally to 2674166.
-
Tamil Nadu has added 17321 cases to take its tally to 2292025.
-
Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 8766 to 1779773.
-
Uttar Pradesh has added 689 cases to take its tally to 1700476.
-
Delhi has added 337 cases to take its tally to 1430128.
