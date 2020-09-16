DATA STORY: India tally past 5-mn mark; fifth 1 mn cases came in just 12 days

India’s count of confirmed cases on Wednesday crossed the 5-million mark, with 90,123 cases being added in a day. The fifth lot of 1 million cases came in just 12 days. While the first 1 million cases had taken 107 days, the next three had taken 21 days, 16 days and 13 days.

The country also added its biggest single-day increase in the number of cured cases, at 82,961, to take the total to 3,942,360; and with 1,290 fatalities in 24 hours, reached 82,066. India, the second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, has added 650,231 cases in the past seven days.

Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday (September 16, 2020):

