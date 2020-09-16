DATA STORY: India tally past 5-mn mark; fifth 1 mn cases came in just 12 days

India’s count of confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday crossed the 5-million mark, with 90,123 cases being added in a day. The fifth lot of 1 million cases came in just 12 days. While the first 1 million cases had taken 107 days, the next three had taken 21 days, 16 days and 13 days.
The country also added its biggest single-day increase in the number of cured cases, at 82,961, to take the total to 3,942,360; and with 1,290 fatalities in 24 hours, death toll reached 82,066. India, the second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, has added 650,231 cases in the past seven days.
Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday (September 16, 2020):
India now accounts for 13.75% of all active cases globally (one in every 7 active cases), and 8.74% of all deaths (one in every 11).
The count of active cases reported across India has increased by 5872, against 3463 on Tuesday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Chhattisgarh (2264), Delhi (1146), Kerala (671), J&K (629), and Assam (550).
With 82961 new daily recoveries, the most in a day so far, India’s recovery rate has improved to 78.53%; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.63%.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 84,251 — 1,290 deaths and 82,961 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.53%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 1.9%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 38.3 days, for active cases at 117.2 days, and for deaths at 43.7 days.
The states and UTs that have seen their respective biggest single-day spikes in total cases are Chhattisgarh (3450), Rajasthan (1760), and Meghalaya (172).
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (20482), Andhra Pradesh (8846), Karnataka (7576), Uttar Pradesh (6841), and Tamil Nadu (5697).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Chhattisgarh (48.43%), J&K (65.42%), Uttarakhand (67.52%), Maharashtra (70.62%), and Punjab (71.98%).
India on Tuesday conducted 1,116,842 coronavirus tests and had a test positivity rate of 8.1%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (20.3%), Puducherry (18.12%), Chandigarh (15.8%), Andhra Pradesh (12.34%), and Karnataka (12.14%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Goa (32.26%), Maharashtra (23.29%), Sikkim (18.49%), Chhattisgarh (16.41%), and Himachal Pradesh (13.15%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (113404), J&K (96214), Andhra Pradesh (90612), Assam (81148), and Tamil Nadu (79911).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1097856), Andhra Pradesh (583925), Tamil Nadu (514208), Karnataka (475265), and Uttar Pradesh (324036).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 20,482 cases. The state has added 213994 cases in the past 10 days alone.
Andhra Pradesh, the second-most-affected state by total cases, has added 66,831 cases in the past seven days alone. On Wednesday it added 8846 cases.
Tamil Nadu, which has seen its tally going up by 5,697, has added more than 5,000 cases on each of the past 56 days.
Karnataka has reported 7576 cases, to take its tally to 475265.
Delhi has added 4263 cases to take its tally to 225796.
