DATA STORY: India toll nears 60K-mark with more than 1,000 deaths in a day

India on Wednesday reported 1,059 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, taking its tally to 59,449. This was the biggest single-day figure for fatalities since the all-time high of 1,092 on August 19. The count of confirmed cases in the country rose by 67,151 to 3,234,474, up 2.1 per cent over the previous day.

Now the third-most-affected country by total cases and fourth by death toll, India has added 467,201 cases in the past 7 days alone. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday (August 26, 2020):



India now accounts for 10.67% of all active cases globally (one in every 9 active cases), and 7.22% of all deaths (one in every 14).

The count of active cases reported across India has increased by 2,919, against a decline of 6,423 on Tuesday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Telangana (1,948), Karnataka (1,199), Chhattisgarh (964), Kerala (909), and Punjab (456).

With 63,173 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has increased to 76.30%, while death rate has come down to 1.84%.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 64,232 — 1,059 deaths and 63,173 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.65%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 2.2%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 33.0 days, for active cases at 167.6 days, and for deaths at 47.4 days.

The states and UTs that have seen their respective biggest single-day spikes in total cases are Kerala (2,375), Madhya Pradesh (1,379), Chhattisgarh (1,287), Puducherry (567), and Chandigarh (174).

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (10,425), Andhra Pradesh (9,927), Karnataka (8,161), Tamil Nadu (5,951), and Uttar Pradesh (5,006).

Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are in Kerala (65.19%), Punjab (65.38%), Jharkhand (66.89%), Karnataka (70.06%), and Odisha (70.60%)

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (18.97%), Puducherry (16.98%), Chandigarh (12.18%), Karnataka (11.61%), and Delhi (11.22%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Puducherry (37.01%), Chandigarh (24.75%), Maharashtra (24.14%), Goa (15.92%), and Andhra Pradesh (15.43%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (73,829), J&K (67,267), Andhra Pradesh (64,282), Assam (59,348), and Tamil Nadu (57,426).

Five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (703,823), Tamil Nadu (391,303), Andhra Pradesh (371,639), Karnataka (291,826), and Uttar Pradesh (197,388).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 10,425 cases. The state has added 119,069 cases in the past 10 days alone.

Tamil Nadu, which has seen its tally going up by 5,951, has added more than 5,000 cases on each of the past 34 days.

Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, has added 65,378 cases in the past seven days alone. On Wednesday it added 9,927 cases.

Karnataka has reported 8,161 cases to take its tally to 291,826.

Delhi has added 1,544 cases to take its total tally to 164,071. Its daily rate of increase in cases has been under 1 per cent for 35 days in a row.