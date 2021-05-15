DATA STORY: With 18 mn Covid jabs, nearly 13% of India's population vaccinated so far

India on Saturday reported a net reduction of 31,091 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 3,673,802. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 20.80 per cent (one in 5). The country is second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Saturday, it added 326,098 cases to take its total caseload to 24,372,907. And, with 3,890 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 266,207, or 1.09 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 1,103,625 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Friday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 180,457,579. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 20,432,898 – or 83.83 per cent of total caseload – with 353,299 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.
With a daily increase of 326,098 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 24,046,809 on Friday to 24,372,907 – an increase of 1.4%. Death toll has reached 266,207, with 3,890 fatalities. Now the second-most-affected country by active cases, total cases and recovery, and fourth by death, India has added 2,480,231 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 20.80% of all active cases globally (one in every 5 active cases), and 7.78% of all deaths (one in every 14 deaths).
India has so far administered 180,457,579 vaccine doses. That is 761.33 per cent of its total caseload, and 12.97 per cent of its population.
Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (24213510), Rajasthan (19606384), Uttar Pradesh (19222580), Gujarat (18753412), and West Bengal (16625238).
Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (302097), Gujarat (293607), Delhi (288963), Uttarakhand (279933), and J&K (253697).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 3 days.
The count of active cases across India on Wednesday saw a net reduction of 31,091, compared with 5,632 on Friday. States that have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Tamil Nadu (11567), Karnataka (5527), Kerala (3282), Odisha (3039), and Andhra Pradesh (2745).
With 353299 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 83.83%, while fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.09%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.37%), Sikkim (1.82%), and Uttarakhand (1.59%). The rate in as many as 18 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 357,189 — 3,890 deaths and 353,299 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 1.15%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 1.5%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 51.5 days, and for deaths at 47.1 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Karnataka (41779), Maharashtra (39923), Kerala (34694), Tamil Nadu (31892), and Andhra Pradesh (22018).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Uttarakhand (69.81%), Karnataka (70.91%), Himachal Pradesh (72.79%), Rajasthan (73.77%), and Goa (74.07%).
India on Friday conducted 1,693,093 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 313,017,193. The test positivity rate recorded was 19.3%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (17.73%), Maharashtra (17.35%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (12.89%), Chandigarh (11.88%), and Kerala (11.79%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Goa (36.27%), Karnataka (32.87%), Sikkim (31.02%), West Bengal (29.76%), and Himachal Pradesh (26.73%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (971083), J&K (577009), Kerala (495518), Karnataka (409222), and Uttarakhand (373694).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5309215), Karnataka (2130267), Kerala (2085583), Uttar Pradesh (1596627), and Tamil Nadu (1531377).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 39,923 new cases to take its tally to 5309215. The state has added 486,313 cases in the past 10 days.
Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 41,779 cases to take its tally to 2130267.
Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 34,694 cases to take its tally to 2085583.
Uttar Pradesh has added 15,647 cases to take its tally to 1596627.
Tamil Nadu has added 31,892 cases to take its tally to 1531377.
Delhi has added 8,506 cases to take its tally to 1380981.
Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 22,018 to 1388803.
