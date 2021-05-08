DCGI approves anti-Covid drug developed by DRDO for emergency use

India's drug regulator Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Saturday approved an anti- drug for emergency use to treat moderate and severe patients. It is developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL).

"The clinical trials of the therapy, drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG), have shown that this molecule helps in faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence," said the ministry of defence

"Higher proportion of patients treated with 2-DG showed RT-PCR negative conversion in Covid patients. The drug will be of immense benefit to the people suffering from Covid-19," it said.

In April 2020, during the first wave of the pandemic, DRDO scientists conducted laboratory experiments with the help of Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad and found that this molecule works effectively against SARS-CoV-2 virus and inhibits the viral growth. Based on these results, Drugs Controller General of India’s (DCGI) Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) permitted Phase-II clinical trial of 2-DG in Covid-19 patients in May 2020.