Business Standard

Deendayal Upadhyay a humanist, exceptional visionary: VP Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday paid tributes to BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay on his birth anniversary, describing him as a humanist and an exceptional visionary

Topics
Deen Dayal Upadhyay | Jagdeep Dhankar

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Kolkata: Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar interacts with media during celebrations of the 250th birth anniversary of Raja Ram Mohan Roy, in Kolkata, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday paid tributes to BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay on his birth anniversary, describing him as a humanist and an exceptional visionary.

"Humble tributes to great nationalist, humanist & exceptional visionary, Pt Deendayal Ji on his Jayanti," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Dhankhar.

Born in 1916 in Mathura, Upadhyaya was an RSS functionary and one of the founding members of the Jana Sangh, the BJP forerunner.

Dhankhar also quoted Upadhyay on how one can really understand the soul of India.

"If one has to understand the soul of Bharat, one must not look at this country from the political or economic angle but from the cultural point of view," the vice president said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, September 25 2022. 11:54 IST

