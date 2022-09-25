Deendayal Upadhyay a humanist, exceptional visionary: VP Dhankhar

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi pays tribute to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya on birth anniversary
World looks towards India for managing diversity, says RSS chief Bhagwat
Empowerment of Dalits at the core of Hindutva thought: BJP leader Paswan
India needs to be self-reliant, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on I-Day
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visits mosque, meets Umer Ilyasi of Imam foundation
-
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday paid tributes to BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay on his birth anniversary, describing him as a humanist and an exceptional visionary.
"Humble tributes to great nationalist, humanist & exceptional visionary, Pt Deendayal Ji on his Jayanti," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Dhankhar.
Born in 1916 in Mathura, Upadhyaya was an RSS functionary and one of the founding members of the Jana Sangh, the BJP forerunner.
Dhankhar also quoted Upadhyay on how one can really understand the soul of India.
"If one has to understand the soul of Bharat, one must not look at this country from the political or economic angle but from the cultural point of view," the vice president said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, September 25 2022. 11:54 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU