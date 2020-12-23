'Deeply honoured': PM Modi conferred with highest military decoration of US

President Donald Trump has conferred the Legion of Merit, one of the highest military honours of the US, on Prime Minister for his leadership in elevating bilateral strategic partnership and accelerating emergence of India as a global power.

Prime Minister Modi thanked President Trump for the honour, saying the award recognises efforts of people of India and US to improve ties.

“I am deeply honoured to be awarded the Legion of Merit by @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. It recognises the efforts of the people of India & the US to improve bilateral ties, reflected in the bipartisan consensus in both countries about the Indo-US Strategic Partnership," Modi tweeted on Tuesday.

He said the 21st century presents both unprecedented challenges as well as opportunities. "The India-US relationship can leverage the vast potential of our people's unique strengths to provide global leadership for the benefit of entire humanity," Modi said in another tweet.

"On behalf of the 1.3 billion people of India, I reiterate my government's firm conviction and commitment to continue working with the US government, and all other stakeholders in both countries, for further strengthening India-US ties," Prime Minister Modi added.