'Deeply honoured': PM Modi conferred with highest military decoration of US

-
ALSO READ
Donald Trump to be moved to military hospital after Covid-19 diagnosis
US says Huawei, Hikvision backed by Chinese military; sanctions may follow
Twitter flags Trump's tweet claiming he is 'immune' from coronavirus
Trump says US military believes Beirut explosion was likely a bomb attack
NATO chief warns of 'heavy price' if US troops leave Afghanistan
-
President Donald Trump has conferred the Legion of Merit, one of the highest military honours of the US, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in elevating bilateral strategic partnership and accelerating emergence of India as a global power.
Prime Minister Modi thanked President Trump for the honour, saying the award recognises efforts of people of India and US to improve ties.
“I am deeply honoured to be awarded the Legion of Merit by @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. It recognises the efforts of the people of India & the US to improve bilateral ties, reflected in the bipartisan consensus in both countries about the Indo-US Strategic Partnership," Modi tweeted on Tuesday.
He said the 21st century presents both unprecedented challenges as well as opportunities. "The India-US relationship can leverage the vast potential of our people's unique strengths to provide global leadership for the benefit of entire humanity," Modi said in another tweet.
"On behalf of the 1.3 billion people of India, I reiterate my government's firm conviction and commitment to continue working with the US government, and all other stakeholders in both countries, for further strengthening India-US ties," Prime Minister Modi added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU