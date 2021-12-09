Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to brief President Kovind on chopper crash

-
ALSO READ
Rajya Sabha pays tributes to Gen Rawat, 12 others killed in chopper crash
IAF officer who survived chopper crash being shifted to Bengaluru: Father
US Naval chief to visit India next week to enhance bilateral ties
Bipin Rawat death: Data recorder of the crashed M 17 helicopter recovered
Welcome women cadets to NDA with same sense of fair play: Army chief
-
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will call on President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday to apprise him about the chopper crash near Coonoor that killed Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 armed forces personnel.
The President is the Supreme Commander of the armed forces.
Official sources said Singh will brief President Kovind about the accident as well as the situation arising out of it.
In a statement in Parliament, Singh said a tri-services inquiry led by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh, the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Training Command, has started an investigation into the helicopter crash.
The Defence Minister said Gen Rawat was on a scheduled visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, to interact with the student officers.
"The Air Force Mi 17V5 helicopter took off from Sulur airbase at 11:48 am yesterday and was expected to land at Wellington by 12:15 pm. Air Traffic Control at Sulur airbase lost contact with the helicopter approximately 12:08 pm," Singh said.
"Subsequently, a few locals spotted a fire in the forest near Coonoor and rushed to the spot where they observed the wreckage of military helicopter engulfed in flames," he said.
The defence minister said rescue teams from the local administration in the vicinity reached the site and attempted to rescue the survivors.
"All those recovered from the wreckage were rushed to the military hospital, Wellington. Latest reports have confirmed that out of the total 14 persons on board the ill-fated helicopter, 13 have succumbed to their injuries," he said.
Besides Gen Rawat, the dead included his wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brig Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lt Col Harjinder Singh and nine other armed forces personnel.
The defence minister said Group Captain Varun Singh is on life support in the military hospital at Wellington and all efforts are being made to save his life.
"The Chief of Defence Staff would be cremated with full military honours," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU