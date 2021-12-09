Rajya Sabha pays tributes to Gen Rawat, 12 others killed in chopper crash

-
ALSO READ
US Naval chief to visit India next week to enhance bilateral ties
IAF officer who survived chopper crash being shifted to Bengaluru: Father
Bipin Rawat death: Data recorder of the crashed M 17 helicopter recovered
Welcome women cadets to NDA with same sense of fair play: Army chief
China poses challenge to realisation of India's strategic goals: IAF chief
-
The Rajya Sabha on Thursday mourned the death of Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others in a helicopter crash, with the Deputy Chairman describing India's first Chief of Defence Staff as an exceptional and distinguished military leader.
When the House met for the day, Deputy Chairman Harivansh informed the house about the tragic accident in Nilgiri district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday afternoon in which CDS Rawat, 63, his wife Madhulika and 11 other defence personnel died.
Reading out Rawat's obituary, Harivansh said the CDS had an illustrious military career spanning over four decades during which he held several important staff positions and went on to become the Chief of Army Staff on December 31, 2016.
"In the last two years, Gen Rawat tried to bring transformative reforms in the security architecture of our country," Harivansh said.
As an individual, he will always be remembered for his commitment to the nation as well as troops, he said.
"In the passing away of Gen Rawat, the country has lost an outstanding soldier and an exceptional and distinguished military leader," he said.
The House, he said, deeply mourns the passing away of Gen Rawat, his wife, and 11 others.
"The loss of precious lives is indeed painful and unfortunate," he said after which members stood in silence as a mark of respect to the memory of the departed.
Thereafter, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a statement about the incident, which was identical to the one made in the Lok Sabha earlier.
Singh said that Group Captain Varun Singh, who survived the crash, is on life support at a Wellington hospital.
Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge wanted that floor leaders of all parties to be allowed to pay tributes but Harivansh said the House has collectivity mourned the deaths and there was no precedent to allow such a thing.
Congress leader Anand Sharma backed Kharge but the deputy chairman disallowed it.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU