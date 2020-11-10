JUST IN
Business Standard

In pics: DRDO's anti-satellite missile model, new tech for fire detection

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari congratulated the team of DRDO for developing a unique technology which detects fire in passenger buses within 30 seconds and suppresses it in 60 seconds

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Model of anti-satellite missile system

Model of anti-satellite missile system
1 / 5
 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a model of an anti-satellite missile at the DRDO Bhawan on Monday. The anti-satellite missile system is seen as a symbol of national technological advancement

Mission Shakti

Mission Shakti
2 / 5
 

India had successfully tested its anti-satellite missile on March 27 last year shooting down a live satellite in space under 'Mission Shakti'. India is the fourth country to have used such a weapon after the US, Russia and China.

Hit to Kill

Hit to Kill
3 / 5
Military vehicle carrying Anti Satellite Weapons (ASAT) -Mission Shakti passes through Rajpath during the 71st Republic Day Parade, in New Delhi

A DRDO-developed A-SAT Missile last year successfully engaged an Indian orbiting target satellite in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in a 'Hit to Kill' mode. The interceptor missile was a three-stage missile with two solid rocket boosters. In the last two months, India has test fired a number of missiles including a new version of the surface-to-surface supersonic cruise missile BrahMos and an anti-radiation missile named Rudram-1.

Demonstration of Fire Detection & Suppression System (FDSS)

Demonstration of Fire Detection & Suppression System (FDSS)
4 / 5
 

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed for passenger buses a technology called Fire Detection and Suppression System (FDSS). Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday witnessed the demonstration of FDSS. FDSS is a technology which can detect fire in buses in less than 30 seconds and extinguish it in 60 seconds

Passenger compartment

Passenger compartment
5 / 5
 

Demonstrations were given on water mist-based FDSS for passenger compartment and aerosol-based FDSS for engine fire. The FDSS for passenger compartment comprises a water tank of 80 litre capacity, a 6.8 kg nitrogen cylinder pressurised to 200 bar installed at appropriate location in the bus and a network of tubing with 16 number of atomizers inside the passenger compartment.


First Published: Tue, November 10 2020. 13:00 IST

