Business Standard

Delhi: 36 police personnel suspended for dereliction of duty on Eid al-Adha

A total of 36 police personnel were suspended for dereliction of duty after they failed to show up at the scheduled time of 5 am to look after the arrangements on Eid al-Adha

Delhi Police | Eid

ANI  |  General News 

police, lockdown, coronavirus
A policeman stands guard near a closed market

A total of 36 police personnel were suspended for dereliction of duty after they failed to show up at the scheduled time of 5 am to look after the arrangements on Eid al-Adha on Saturday.

"Police officers of the North-West district line numbering 36 have been suspended for dereliction of duty after they failed to show up on time for overseeing arrangements on the occasion of Eid al-Adha," Vijayanta Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North West Delhi said.

Eid al-Adha or Bakrid, also known as "Sacrifice Feast" is marked by sacrificing an animal, usually a sheep or a goat to prove devotion and love for Allah. Post the sacrifice, devotees distribute the offering to family, friends, neighbours and especially to the poor and the needy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 19:30 IST

