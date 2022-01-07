Delhi airport's Terminal-1 installs high speed baggage handling system

-
ALSO READ
India leads Dubai Airport's passenger traffic recovery after Covid pandemic
PM Modi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her 104th birth anniversary
Athletes to return from Tokyo today, security beefed up at IGI airport
GMR spending Rs 20k Cr on airports' expansion, developing new ones
Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on her 37th death anniversary
-
The Delhi international airport has been installing an integrated cart system (ICS) at its Terminal-1 for baggage handling that has high speed, high capacity and more reliability, DIAL said on Friday.
"The radio frequency identification (RFID) enabled ICS ensures error-less sorting of baggage," Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in a statement.
The new hi-tech system will operate at a speed of 2.1 metres per second and sort up to 6,000 bags per hour, it mentioned.
"The existing conveyor system i.e., traditional belt system operates at a speed of 0.5 metres per second," it noted.
Each baggage stays completely within the confines of its carrier tray (cart) throughout the transportation process - from check-in islands to baggage make-up area, the DIAL said.
This significantly reduces risk of loss and damage to baggage and disruption to the system, due to strap or other baggage related causes, it added.
"The highly automated and complex system of ICS also enhances passengers' experience by ensuring that the right baggage reaches the right flight seamlessly and safely soon after a passenger hands over its baggage," it mentioned.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU