Delhi airport to induct 62 e-vehicles to cut greenhouse gas emissions: DIAL

-
ALSO READ
Jaguar Land Rover says will cut 46% greenhouse gas emissions by 2030
Indian Oil Corporation, Adani Total Gas top bidders for city gas licenses
Just Dial shares tumbles over 3% post Q3 earnings announcement
Greenhouse gas emissions by economic activity in EU down by 9% in 2020
China launches campaign to plug greenhouse gas emissions monitoring gap
-
The Delhi airport will induct 62 electric vehicles in the next four months for its airside operations to reduce 1,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually, its operator DIAL said on Monday.
The runway, taxiway and apron that are directly involved in the arrival and departure of aircraft are known as the airside area.
The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Monday launched its Green Transportation Programme, under which it has decided to introduce electric vehicles on the airside in a phased manner.
"In the first phase, the DIAL will launch 62 electric vehicles for its airside operations which will help in reducing approximately 1,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually. These vehicles would be inducted within three to four months," it mentioned.
The DIAL will also install high voltage and fast-charging stations at strategic locations to meet the requirements of these vehicles and other airport stakeholders, the operator said.
Under this programme, DIAL has worked with original equipment manufacturers to make necessary changes in the electric vehicles to install airport-specific equipment and is working closely with the airport stakeholders for electric vehicle adoption, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU