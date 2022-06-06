Heatwave to persist in Delhi, max temperature to settle at 44 Degrees: IMD

conditions are likely to prevail in isolated places of on Monday with the minimum temperature settling at 26.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average



The Met office has issued a yellow alert, warning of conditions in some pockets of the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) uses four colour codes -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action) -- for weather warnings.

The maximum temperature is likely to rise to 44 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 25 per cent.

The tightened its grip on parts of on Sunday, with the maximum breaching the 45-degree Celsius mark in six localities.

At the Safdarjung Observatory, the city's base station, the maximum temperature settled at 44.2 degrees Celsius as against 43.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday and 42.9 degrees Celsius on Friday.

The maximum climbed to 47.3 degrees, seven notches above normal, at Mungeshpur, making it the hottest place in the capital.

Pitampura, Najafgarh, Jafarpur and Ridge recorded a high of 46.6 degrees Celsius, 46.2 degrees Celsius, 46.3 degrees Celsius, 45.1 degrees Celsius and 45.7 degrees Celsius respectively.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)