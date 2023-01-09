JUST IN
Ban on plying of BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel vehicles in Delhi from Tues
Business Standard

Delhi AQI 'severe', CAQM asks NCR to implement anti-pollution curbs

The commission also stressed on the need to deploy enough inspection teams to ensure the implementation of the anti-pollution plan

Delhi air quality | air pollution | Air Quality Index

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: ANI
Photo: ANI

As Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the "severe" category on Monday due to unfavourable meteorological conditions, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) directed all NCR states to implement anti-pollution curbs with greater vigour.

Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 434 at 4 pm on Monday, worsening from 371 on Sunday. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

An official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said low temperatures, calm winds and high moisture content led to trapping of pollutants.

Considering the sudden spike in air pollution, the CAQM held an urgent review meeting with officials from Delhi and NCR states, including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, and directed them to implement the provisions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the field with "greater vigour to prevent further deterioration of air quality".

The commission also stressed on the need to deploy enough inspection teams to ensure the implementation of the anti-pollution plan.

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 20:33 IST

