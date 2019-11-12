JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Maharashtra tussle: BJP blames 'stubborn' Shiv Sena for President's rule
Business Standard

Delhi 'blinks green' as the fastest air cargo hub among India's metros

The colour-coded Customs dashboard is meant to help India break into top 50 ease of business club

Dilasha Seth  |  New Delhi 

With around 75 per cent of its air cargo getting cleared in less than 48 hours, Delhi has emerged the fastest among metros, according to the time-tracking colour dashboard recently launched by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC).

In Mumbai, about a fourth of the air cargo takes more than 72 hours to get cleared, and only 45 per cent gets done in less than 48 hours, the dashboard--blinking red, amber and green--has shown. The Indian Customs EoDB Dash (ICEDASH) is an interaction visual dashboard, enabling comparison of the time taken for import cargo clearance at various ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Tue, November 12 2019. 22:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU