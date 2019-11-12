Delhi 'blinks green' as the fastest air cargo hub among India's metros

With around 75 per cent of its air cargo getting cleared in less than 48 hours, Delhi has emerged the fastest among metros, according to the time-tracking colour dashboard recently launched by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC).

In Mumbai, about a fourth of the air cargo takes more than 72 hours to get cleared, and only 45 per cent gets done in less than 48 hours, the dashboard--blinking red, amber and green--has shown. The Indian Customs EoDB Dash (ICEDASH) is an interaction visual dashboard, enabling comparison of the time taken for import cargo clearance at various ...