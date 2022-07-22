AQI around 70: This July, air in Delhi is the cleanest it has been in 6 yrs

-
ALSO READ
IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in most parts of India for 3 days
Most districts in UP, Bihar and Jharkhand battle monsoon deficit
North India, including Delhi to receive widespread rainfall in 24 hrs: IMD
Cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal, rain likely in north India: IMD
Cyclonic circulation over North Odisha; rain likely in North India: IMD
-
Big relief comes for the residents of the national capital as the city has witnessed its cleanest July air since 2016, according to a report in The Times of India. Central Pollution Control Board's data shows that, to date, July has witnessed 16 'satisfactory' air quality days compared to 11 days in July 2021 and 15 in July 2020.
In July, Delhi's air quality is generally cleaner, owing to the monsoons, but this year, patchy rainfall and other meteorological factors have helped in cleaning the air, say experts.
While July has also reported 5 'moderate' air quality days, the city has not witnessed a single 'poor' or 'very poor' air quality day. Experts also believe that patchy rainfalls reported at regular intervals in different parts of the city have helped in settling down pollutants.
As far as the Air Quality Index (AQI) is concerned, this July saw more moderate and satisfactory days than the previous years. The lowest AQI reported this month was 61 on July 17. Delhi's overall AQI was recorded at 70 on July 21.
According to CPCB, an AQI reading of 50 or below is classified as 'good', while reading between 51 and 100 on the index falls under the 'satisfactory' category.
In an interview with The Times of India, Dipankar Saha, former head of CPCB's air laboratory, said apart from rains, some other meteorological factors helped keep the air quality clean this July. He added, "Meterology plays an important role in maintaining ambient air quality."
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU