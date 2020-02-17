Delhi Budget after Holi; here's what each minister said upon taking charge

After taking charge of their respective ministries, Delhi Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues on Monday asserted that they would focus on fulfilling the promises made in the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) "guarantee card" in the run-up to the 2020 Delhi Assembly election. These guarantee-card promises include a reduction in the city's pollution level and expansion of the metro rail network. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio in the AAP government, meanwhile, announced that his government would present Delhi's 2020-21 Budget after Holi.

Sisodia kicked off the budgetary exercise by holding several meetings with official of his ministry. The festival of Holi this year falls on March 10. He also held meetings with officials in the education department soon after taking charge at the Delhi Secretariat.

Kejriwal's Cabinet colleagues said the priority of the government will be fulfilling the promises made in the "guarantee card" and manifesto of the AAP. During the poll campaign, Kejriwal had released a 'guarantee card' that promised free bus services for students, 24 hours drinking water supply, and deployment of "mohalla marshals" for women's safety. It also promised over 11,000 buses and increasing the length of the Delhi Metro network to over 500 kilometres. Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the government would work on further strengthening Delhi's transport system.





Senior AAP leader (R) being sworn-in as a Minister in the Delhi Cabinet by Lt Governor Anil Baijal. PTI

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said: "I will also work hard to bring 'mohalla clinics' within a radius of one kilometer for every citizen across Delhi. I will also work to provide clean water to every citizen round-the-clock," said Jain, who holds the charge of Water, PWD, Health, Urban Development and Irrigation and Flood Control Department.

Gopal Rai, who holds the environment portfolio, among others, said the new government would reach every level of the society and work will be done keeping in mind the needs of the most disadvantaged section of the society. "The people of Delhi have new expectations from the new government and people are looking forward to delivery of the Delhi's development model. People are discussing this model across the country and we will ensure expansion of this model," he told reporters.

Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said he would work for the development of people from every class and background. "People have supported the AAP wholeheartedly and it is our time to return this faith. We will work hard to make Delhi a better city for everyone."

Imran Hussain, in charge of food and supply, said the wanted to make Delhi a world-class city. Keeping this in mind, the manifesto and the chief minister's "guarantee card" were prepared and now the emphasis will be on fast implementation, he said.