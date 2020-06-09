Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal undergoes coronavirus test, report expected soon

Delhi Chief Minister underwent the Covid-19 test on Tuesday. Test reports are expected by evening or Wednesday morning. At present, the fever of the convenor has come down and the pain in his throat has decreased.

The 51-year-old Delhi Chief Minister on Sunday complained of sore throat and mild fever, and cancelled all his meetings thereafter. Kejriwal did not take part in any meetings on Monday.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "Kejriwal is unwell. He is suffering from fever, cough and sore throat.

He has isolated himself at home and is not taking part in any meeting."

ALSO READ: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has fever; coronavirus test today

was last seen in a video conference on Sunday where he announced that the Delhi government hospitals would be reserved only for the residents of the national capital.

Before this, the CM had chaired a cabinet meet on Sunday, which was attended by Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai, Satyendar Jain among others. Chief Secretary Vijay Dev had also participated in the meet. After Kejriwal fell sick, he cancelled all his programs and did not meet anyone.

ALSO READ: Few pvt Delhi hospitals doing 'black marketing of Covid-19 beds': Kejriwal

Today, a meeting of Delhi Disaster Management committee is scheduled to be held, but Kejriwal will not be attending. The meeting will discuss further course of action to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic in Delhi. The meeting is also likely to discuss if there is a community transmission of the virus.

According to the Health Ministry, Delhi has a total of 29,943 corona cases out of which 11,357 patients have been cured and discharged. A total of 17,712 patients are currently undergoing treatment for in the national capital while 874 have died in due to the lethal infection in the city.