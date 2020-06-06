Few pvt Delhi hospitals doing 'black marketing of Covid-19 beds': Kejriwal

A couple of in Delhi are refusing admission to Covid-19 patients and demanding lakhs of rupees for allotting bed to those in a pressing need, Chief Minister said on Saturday and warned of strong action against such "black-marketing of beds".

Asserting that there is no dearth of hospital beds in the capital to treat Covid-19 patients, he said the Delhi government would deploy medical professionals at each private hospital to keep a tab on available beds.





He said the government has come to know of a few hospitals refusing admission to Covid-19 patients and indulging in "black-marketing of beds".

"We will take strong action against such hospitals and they cannot refuse patients. Some time will be needed to break the mafia who are indulging in it. These few hospitals have political connections but they should not be under illusion that their political masters can save them," he said in a virtual press briefing.

He, however, added that most of the in Delhi were good and only a couple of them were indulging in such malpractice.

The government is talking to the owners of to determine their problems in reserving 20 per cent of their beds for Covid-19 patients, he said.



The chief minister also said that testing of Covid-19 has not been stopped in Delhi as reported by a section of media.

He said that currently 36 government and private laboratories were doing test of the novel Action was taken against six labs for irregularities, he added.