Business Standard

Delhi CM calls emergency meeting to review preparations agnst Covid spread

Reports have said Covid cases are rising in some countries, including China

Topics
Delhi | Coronavirus

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

In wake of the Covid cases across some countries, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an emergency meeting on Thursday to review the preparations against the disease.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia along with other senior officials of the Health Department will participate in the meeting.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in India and preparedness of public health system for surveillance, containment and management of Covid-19, in view of the recent spike in cases in some countries, along with MoS Health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, NITI Aayog's Member, Health, Dr V.K. Paul and other senior officials.

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 22:57 IST

