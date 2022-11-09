JUST IN
Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India
Nearly 50% of displaced Mizoram tribal voters enrolled in Tripura: Officers
Latest news LIVE: Sanjay Raut granted bail in money laundering case
New CJI: Here are some significant cases Justice Chandrachud was part of
Indian Embassy in Qatar launches helpline for FIFA World Cup 2022 fans
PM to visit Indonesia, G20 to see formal announcement of India's presidency
India's first private rocket to be launched between November 12-16
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi slams Modi govt over demonetisation
HC allows police to proceed with probe in 'TRS MLAs poaching case'
Ranthambore music event only after permissions, says Green Tribunal
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Suryakumar Yadav's brand value triples as he hits it out of the park
Lab-grown blood transfusion: The many problems it could address if it works
Business Standard

Delhi CM Kejriwal congratulates Justice DY Chandrachud on becoming 50th CJI

Justice Chandrachud was sworn in as the 50th Chief Justice of India by President Droupadi Murmu in a brief ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Topics
Arvind Kejriwal | Chief Justice of India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Justice D Y Chandrachud
Justice D Y Chandrachud

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Justice DY Chandrachud on being administered oath as the Chief Justice of India on Wednesday.

Justice Chandrachud was sworn in as the 50th Chief Justice of India by President Droupadi Murmu in a brief ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"I extend my best wishes to Justice DY Chandrachud ji on assuming the office of the Chief Justice of India. May he successfully uphold the cause of law and justice in our society in the times to come," Kejriwal tweeted.

Justice Chandrachud took over as the head of India's Judiciary from Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, who demitted office on Tuesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Arvind Kejriwal

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 13:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.