Delhi CM Kejriwal congratulates Justice DY Chandrachud on becoming 50th CJI

Delhi Chief Minister congratulated Justice DY Chandrachud on being administered oath as the on Wednesday.

Justice Chandrachud was sworn in as the 50th by President Droupadi Murmu in a brief ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"I extend my best wishes to Justice DY Chandrachud ji on assuming the office of the . May he successfully uphold the cause of law and justice in our society in the times to come," Kejriwal tweeted.

Justice Chandrachud took over as the head of India's Judiciary from Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, who demitted office on Tuesday.

