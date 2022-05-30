Delhi Cong stages protest, holds AAP responsible for Moose Wala's killing

The staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here on Monday accusing the of being responsible for Sidhu Moosewala's killing in a day before.

The protesters, including president Anil Kumar, marched from Sushruta Trauma Centre towards Kejriwal's residence but were stopped by the Police at a barricade.

"The AAP government is responsible for the daylight murder of Sidhu Moosewala. Arvind Kejriwal should answer why Moosewala's security cover was withdrawn although his life was under threat and it was known to intelligence agencies in Punjab," Kumar said.

The Punjabi singer and leader was shot dead by unidentified attackers in Mansa district of on Sunday, a day after his security was curtailed by AAP government in the state.

