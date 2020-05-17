JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Maharashtra extends Covid-19 lockdown till May 31, cases cross 30,000-mark
Business Standard

Delhi Congress President Anil Chaudhary put under preventive detention

According to the Uttar Pradesh Police, labourers have been asked to take trains or buses

Topics
Congress | migrant workers

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Migrants travelling from Haryana walk towards her native place, during the ongoing Covid-19 nationwide lockdown, at Anand Vihar in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
Migrants travelling from Haryana walk towards her native place, during the ongoing Covid-19 nationwide lockdown, at Anand Vihar in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) President Anil Chaudhary has been put under preventive detention at his house in Delhi.

"He brought a number of migrants labourers to Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border both yesterday and today. No social distancing was being maintained. This could lead to further problems," Police said.

ALSO READ: Govt to privatise non-strategic PSUs, suspend new bankruptcy filings

A large number of migrant labourers who were walking down to their native states gathered in Gazipur at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border amid Covid-19 lockdown on Sunday.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Police, labourers have been asked to take trains or buses.

"There is a large crowd here in Gazipur at the Delhi-UP border. We are asking them to take trains or buses. No person without a valid pass is allowed to enter the state," Prachanda Tyagi, sub-inspector, Uttar Pradesh police told ANI.


ALSO READ: Coronavirus Live: Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu extend lockdown till May 31

Earlier on May 16, Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General Law and Order PV Ramasastry said all District Magistrates (DMs) have been instructed to arrange buses for migrant workers who are seen walking on foot to their native places.
First Published: Sun, May 17 2020. 16:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU