Delhi Congress President Anil Chaudhary put under preventive detention

Delhi Pradesh Committee (DPCC) President Anil Chaudhary has been put under preventive detention at his house in Delhi.

"He brought a number of migrants labourers to Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border both yesterday and today. No social distancing was being maintained. This could lead to further problems," Police said.





A large number of migrant labourers who were walking down to their native states gathered in Gazipur at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border amid Covid-19 lockdown on Sunday.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Police, labourers have been asked to take trains or buses.

"There is a large crowd here in Gazipur at the Delhi-UP border. We are asking them to take trains or buses. No person without a valid pass is allowed to enter the state," Prachanda Tyagi, sub-inspector, Uttar Pradesh police told ANI.



Earlier on May 16, Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General Law and Order PV Ramasastry said all District Magistrates (DMs) have been instructed to arrange buses for who are seen walking on foot to their native places.