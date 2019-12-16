Delhi court convicts ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar in Unnao rape case

-
ALSO READ
BJP expels Unnao rape accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar after public outrage
Unnao case: Court files charges of rape against expelled BJP MLA Sengar
Cops charge MLA, 10 others after Unnao rape victim is injured in crash
Unnao case: Court asks Apple to disclose Sengar's location on day of rape
The worst of UP politics: Why the law never caught up with Kuldeep Sengar
-
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU