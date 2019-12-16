JUST IN
Citizenship Act protests: Internet services to stay suspended till Tuesday
Delhi court convicts ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar in Unnao rape case

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma, however, acquitted co-accused Shashi Singh of all charges

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Kuldeep Sengar
Until Kuldeep Singh Sengar was jailed in April 2018 for allegedly raping a minor, he meant little to UP’s Rajputs

A Delhi court on Monday convicted expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar for kidnapping and rape of a woman in Unnao in 2017.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma, however, acquitted co-accused Shashi Singh of all charges.
First Published: Mon, December 16 2019. 15:14 IST

