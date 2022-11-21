JUST IN
Business Standard

Delhi court takes cognisance of ED charge sheet against PFI in PMLA case

A Delhi court on Monday took cognisance of a charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate against the Popular Front of India (PFI) and three of its members in a money laundering case

Topics
Enforcement Directorate | PFI | money laundering case

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PFI, Popular Front of India

A Delhi court on Monday took cognisance of a charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate against the Popular Front of India (PFI) and three of its members in a money laundering case related to alleged terrorism-related activities.

Special Judge Shailender Malik took note of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) complaint (the agency's equivalent of a charge sheet) and directed jail authorities to produce the accused -- Perwez Ahmed, Mohd Ilias and Abdul Muqeet before the court on December 16, when it will further hear the matter.

Ahmed was the president of the PFI's Delhi state unit while Ilias was its general secretary and Muqeet its office secretary, according to the charge sheet filed by ED Special Public Prosecutor N K Matta.

They were arrested on September 22 in the case related to alleged laundering of Rs 120 crore.

The ED had filed the case based on an FIR lodged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for alleged terrorism related activities punishable under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

In the investigation carried out so far, it has been found that the accused persons and other member associated with the PFI have indulged in collecting funds through ways such as donation, hawala and banking channels, the ED claimed in its final report.

These funds were being used for unlawful activities and commission of scheduled offences, it said.

Bogus cash, donations, bank transfers were also found, the charge sheet, filed through Advocate Mohd Faizan Khan, said.

It alleged that transfer of funds was done even from abroad to India through clandestine and illegal channels under a conspiracy hatched by office bearers of the PFI over the years.

The report claimed that searches were conducted at the premises of all the three accused persons after registration of the Enforcement Case Information Report in the case on September 22 and five mobile phones were also seized.

The charge sheet includes the statement of the accused and other witnesses recorded during the investigation.

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 19:59 IST

