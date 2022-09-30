JUST IN
We will tackle all challenges and difficulties together: CDS Chauhan
European Union demands clampdown on issuing visas to Russian citizens
BJP's Shazia Ilmi moves SC, seeks uniform code for alimony, maintenance
CM Dhami visits Ankita Bhandari's home, assures justice to family
Population control: All problems can't be resolved by coming to us, says SC
Sweden moves closer to NATO, lifts 2019 arms embargo on Turkey
ED files complaint against DoT official in disproportionate assets case
PWD identifies 10,000 spots in Delhi to set up 5G towers, says report
Over 370 passengers travel by Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat train today
Mumbai needs 'single planning authority' for pothole-free roads: BMC to HC
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Lay more emphasis on research, development: Rajnath to defence industry
SC agrees to consider banks' pleas against disclosure of info on customers
Business Standard

PFI involved in money laundering, ED tells court, 3 accused sent to jail

Popular Front of India (PFI) has been involved in continuous offences of money laundering over the years, the Enforcement Directorate Friday told a Delhi Court

Topics
PFI | Enforcement Directorate | money laundering case

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

ED's scope of probe under PMLA increased 2.5 times in six years

Popular Front of India (PFI) has been involved in continuous offences of money laundering over the years, the Enforcement Directorate Friday told a Delhi Court which remanded three arrested office bearers of the banned outfit to 14 days of judicial custody.

The agency also said that its investigation had revealed that the accused persons played an active role in raising or receiving bogus cash donations on behalf of PFI.

The agency arrested the three accused, Perwez Ahmad, President of PFI Delhi, Mohd. Ilias, general secretary of the Delhi unit, and its office secretary Abdul Muqeet on September 22 for their alleged role in the offence of money laundering in the guise of cash donations.

Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik remanded the three accused to 14 days of judicial custody after they were produced before him on completion of their seven days of custodial interrogation.

The ED in its remand application said Prevention of money laundering Act (PMLA) investigation has revealed that as part of a criminal conspiracy hatched by PFI office bearers over the past many years, suspicious funds from within the country and abroad have been raised by PFI and related entities,

It also said that the funds were clandestinely remitted to India and deposited in their bank accounts.

Elaborating further, the agency said that the funds were layered, placed, and integrated through the numerous bank accounts of the organisation as well as other PFI members or sympathisers.

Thus, PFI and its related entities have been involved in the continuous offence of money laundering over the years, ED said.

Investigation qua the accused persons has revealed that they have played an active role in (raising or receiving ) bogus cash donations on behalf of PFI, ED added.

The accused also claimed and projected PFI's unaccounted cash, received through unknown and suspicious sources, as legitimate, it said.

As the investigation in the case was continuing and required the gathering of additional information along with the examination of voluminous data from digital devices, the court could grant judicial custody of the accused, the remand application said.

Further, judicial custody was also required to ensure that the accused did not influence witnesses or tamper with evidence, the application said.

Earlier, on September 24 the court had allowed the ED seven days' custody of the three accused.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on PFI

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 22:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU