Delhi: ED seals premises of Young Indian company in National Herald office

The temporary seal has been put in order to "preserve the evidence" which could not be collected as authorised representatives were not present during the raids on Tuesday, they said.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

National Herald
(Photo: PTI)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday temporarily sealed the premises of Young Indian (YI) in the Congress-owned National Herald office in Delhi as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation, official sources said.

The temporary seal has been put in order to "preserve the evidence" which could not be collected as authorised representatives were not present during the raids on Tuesday, they said.

The rest of the National Herald office is open for use, the sources added.

The notice pasted under signature of the ED investigating officer outside the YI office space said it cannot be opened "without prior permission" from the agency.

Officials said the ED team had emailed the principal officer/incharge of the office to open the premises for it to carry out raids but the response was awaited.

The ED had on Tuesday raided a dozen locations, including the National Herald office in Herald House at Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg near ITO as part of its money laundering probe in the National Herald-AJL-Young Indian deal.

The National Herald newspaper is published by Associated Journals Ltd. (AJL) and its holding company is Young Indian. The National Herald is registered in the name of AJL.

First Published: Wed, August 03 2022. 18:16 IST

