ED raids Cong-owned National Herald office, dozen other locations in Delhi

The ED raided a dozen locations including the head office of the Congress party-owned National Herald newspaper here as part of an ongoing money laundering probe

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
National Herald case
Herald House. Photo: @NH_India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided a dozen locations including the head office of the Congress party-owned National Herald newspaper here as part of an ongoing money laundering probe, officials said.

They said the searches are being carried out under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to "gather additional evidences with regard to the trail of funds".

Officers of the federal agency also searched the 'Herald House' office located at Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, ITO in central Delhi.

The address is registered in the name of Associated Journals Ltd which publishes the newspaper.

The ED has recently undertaken the high-profile questioning of Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her MP son Rahul Gandhi in this case apart from few other Congress politicians.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 02 2022. 13:08 IST

