Delhi govt caps rate of Covid-19 test at Rs 2,400, says Deputy CM Sisodia

"Delhi govt decided to cap the rates for Covid RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) test @ Rs 2400/- inclusive of all charges," Sisodia tweeted

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Medics check the temperature of residences of Mukund Nagar during a nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, in Dharavi. Photo: ANI
The Delhi government has decided to cap the rate of Covid-19 RT-PCR test at Rs 2,400, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

"Delhi govt decided to cap the rates for Covid RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) test @ Rs 2400/- inclusive of all charges," Sisodia tweeted.


On Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs had announced that the price of COVID-19 test in Delhi has been fixed at Rs 2,400 as suggested by a high-level committee set up by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday and now tests will be done via Rapid Antigen methodology.

The ministry's spokesperson had said thatto improve contact mapping in Delhi's containment zones, health surveys have been started on Shah's directions, and out of a population of 2,30,466 people in 242 containment zones, survey of 1,77,692 people was conducted between June 15 and 16.

The remaining will be covered by June 20.
First Published: Thu, June 18 2020. 13:32 IST

