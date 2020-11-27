Delhi govt denies permission to convert stadiums into temporary jails

The on Friday denied the request of the police to convert the stadiums into temporary jails for the agitating farmers marching towards the capital.

Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain in an order said, "The demands of the farmers are genuine. The Central government should accept the demands of farmers immediately."

He said that putting the farmers in jail is not the solution as their protest is peaceful.

"Every citizen has the right to protest peacefully. For protesting they cannot be put inside the jail. Therefore the request of the to convert stadiums into jail is being rejected by the Delhi government," Jain said.

Earlier in the day, the requested the to convert the stadiums into temporary jails for the agitating farmers, who have been marching towards Delhi as part of their 'Dilli Chalo' campaign.

The have put blockades on the Delhi-Haryana borders to stop thousands of farmers from entering into Delhi.

The Delhi Police have put barricades, including trucks, barbed wires and water cannons to stop the farmers from entering the capital. The Delhi Police used tear gas shells to disperse the agitating farmers.

