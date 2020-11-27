Delhi govt denies permission to convert stadiums into temporary jails

-
ALSO READ
Farmers' protest LIVE: Delhi govt denies permission for makeshift jails
Farmers' protests: 9 stadiums as temporary jails await farmers in Delhi
Amid farmers' Delhi Chalo march, security increased at Haryana-Delhi border
Changes in Delhi Metro services in wake of farmer movement 'Dilli Chalo'
Farmers stage 'panchayats' against farm Bills on Delhi-UP border
-
The Delhi government on Friday denied the request of the police to convert the stadiums into temporary jails for the agitating farmers marching towards the national capital.
Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain in an order said, "The demands of the farmers are genuine. The Central government should accept the demands of farmers immediately."
He said that putting the farmers in jail is not the solution as their protest is peaceful.
"Every citizen has the right to protest peacefully. For protesting they cannot be put inside the jail. Therefore the request of the Delhi Police to convert stadiums into jail is being rejected by the Delhi government," Jain said.
Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police requested the Delhi government to convert the stadiums into temporary jails for the agitating farmers, who have been marching towards Delhi as part of their 'Dilli Chalo' campaign.
The Delhi Police have put blockades on the Delhi-Haryana borders to stop thousands of farmers from entering into Delhi.
The Delhi Police have put barricades, including trucks, barbed wires and water cannons to stop the farmers from entering the national capital. The Delhi Police used tear gas shells to disperse the agitating farmers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU