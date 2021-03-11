Delhi govt in favour of bringing petrol, diesel under GST: Satyendar Jain

-
ALSO READ
Why costly diesel burns a bigger hole in your pocket than petrol
59% respondents cutting spends to cope with rising fuel prices: survey
Petrol nears Rs 85-mark in Delhi, diesel closer to Rs 82 in Mumbai
No change in petrol, diesel rates even as global oil prices soften
Petrol price hits 2-year high of Rs 83 a litre in Delhi, diesel at 73.32
-
The Delhi government is in favour of bringing petrol and diesel under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, Home Minister Satyendar Jain said in the legislative assembly on Wednesday.
He made the remarks during a debate in the House over the rising fuel prices after Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri claimed that the prices of petrol and diesel would come down by Rs 25 each if they are brought under the GST regime.
Jain said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said it's the Delhi government's "forceful demand" to bring petrol and diesel under the GST regime.
"You can take a delegation to meet the central government and all our MLAs will join you. The whole country along with Delhi will be benefited by this move," Jain said.
Earlier, participating in the debate, Bidhuri alleged that the prices of petrol and diesel in Delhi are high due to the high Value Added Tax (VAT) charged by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.
AAP MLAs including Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla criticised the BJP and the Centre over the price rise.
Prices are skyrocketing and BJP leaders are giving illogical reasons to justify it, AAP MLA Dilip Pandey said.
"They say where will the money come from to build roads and deal with Pakistan and China. The Centre has learnt to regulate petrol prices as per its political convenience," he alleged.
The BJP-ruled Centre can control the rising prices if it shows the political will to do so. The government must provide respite to the people at any cost, Pandey said.
Citing the AAP dispensation's welfare schemes, party MLA Sanjiv Jha said the Centre should learn from the Delhi government how to put money in people's pockets and it should work to bring down the prices.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU