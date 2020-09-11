JUST IN
Delhi govt revokes permission for fee hike done by private school

Arvind Kejriwal has given instructions for revocation of the permission given to the Sanskriti School here for the hike of school fees, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday

ANI  |  General News 

Photo:Shutterstock
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given instructions for revocation of the permission given to the Sanskriti School here for the hike of school fees, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

"Today morning, a few parents of students from the Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri came to meet me. They informed that the school had hiked its fees by 83 per cent in the last few months. After looking at the documents, the Chief Minister has directed that the permission given to the school to hike fees be revoked. This permission was granted earlier after a few things were overlooked," Sisodia said.

He said that the school had violated the direction of the Delhi government to not charge parents for any fees except tuition fees amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

First Published: Fri, September 11 2020. 06:39 IST

