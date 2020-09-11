For banned apps, return is tough as China shadow spoils the game

Even as various games and applications scout for an Indian partner and sever ties with Chinese companies to circumvent the ban, the comeback might not be easy. The clock, for instance, is ticking for the South Korea-based Bluehole Studio, which owns the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) and other smaller games like Carrom Friends and Ludo All Star, as it looks to stem the outflow of users, post-ban.

Bringing a local or non-Chinese partner onboard opens up the possibility of legal recourse to have the ban diluted or revoked. However, the process of going through a review ...