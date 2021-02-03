Delhi govt to help trace farmers missing from protest sites: CM Kejriwal

-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said his government will help trace the farmers missing from protest sites and if the need arises, he will approach the Lieutenant Governor and the Centre.
Kejirwal said that the Delhi government will also release a list of 115 persons lodged in different jails here in connection with the January 26 violence.
"We are releasing a list of 115 protesters who were arrested by police in relation to the Republic Day incident and are in different jails in the city. Our government will make every effort to trace the protesters who are missing and I will even speak to the Lt Governor and the central government if the need arises," he said at a press conference.
A delegation from the legal team of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha met Kejriwal and presented him a list of 29 missing farmers. It also demanded a judicial inquiry into the alleged "conspiracy against the farmers' protest" and a medical board to examine those in jail.
The chief minister, however, did not comment on the demand for judicial inquiry.
