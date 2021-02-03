Illegal Rohingya immigrants living in 12 states, UTs: Govt to Rajya Sabha

Illegal immigrants are staying in 12 states and Union territories, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said since illegal immigrants enter without valid travel documents in clandestine and surreptitious manner, there was no accurate data regarding the number of such migrants living in the country.

"As per reports, illegal immigrants are presently staying in India mostly in Jammu and Kashmir, Telangana, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Karnataka and Kerala," he said in a written reply to a question.

The minister said detection and deportation of illegal migrants, including the from Myanmar, after due process of nationality verification was a continuous process.

Rai said consolidated instructions regarding deportation and repatriation of foreign nationals had been issued to all state governments and Union territories on April 24, 2014, and July 1, 2019.

