Delhi HC allows movie 'Shamshera' to be released on OTT platform

A man had alleged in a court petition that the movie, which features actors Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor, infringed the copyright of his literary work 'Kabu na chhadein khet'

Delhi High Court | OTT platforms | Bollywood

Bhavini Mishra  |  New Delhi 

Delhi High Court
Justice Jyoti Singh on Thursday asked Yash Raj Films, the movie’s producer, to deposit Rs 1 crore with the registry

The Delhi High Court allowed the makers of 'Shamshera' to release the movie on an over-the-top (OTT) platform on Friday after they deposit Rs 1 crore with the court registry.

A man called Bikramjeet Singh Bhullar alleged in a court petition that the movie, which features actors Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor, infringed the copyright of his literary work ‘Kabu na chhadein khet’.

Justice Jyoti Singh on Thursday asked Yash Raj Films, the movie’s producer, to deposit Rs 1 crore with the registry. If the amount is not deposited by August 22, the film will be taken off the OTT platform from the next day.

“Because the film has already been released in theatres and is scheduled to be released on the OTT platform on Friday, to balance the equities between the parties, at this stage, it would be appropriate to permit the makers of the film to release it on the OTT Platforms, subject, however, to the makers depositing a sum of Rs 1 crore with the Registrar General of this Court, latest by August 22,” the court said

Bhullar’s petition sought an injunction against the makers from making, producing, distributing, broadcasting, communicating to the public, adapting, telecasting, exhibiting in theatres, and/or on television and/or online platforms (including any ‘OTT platform’ or another streaming platform).

The makers initially gave an undertaking that the film would not be released on the OTT platform till the next date of hearing. On Thursday, their lawyer requested the court for the movie to be allowed on the platforms on Friday. If we do not do so we will be in breach of contract with the third parties, they told the court.

The case was listed for hearing on September 12.
First Published: Fri, August 19 2022. 19:07 IST

