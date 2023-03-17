Delhi HC orders DMRC to pay arbitral dues to Rinfra within a month

The on Friday ordered the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to pay the 2017 arbitral award dues with interest to Reliance Infra arm, Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited (DAMEPL), within a month.

The court told to take permission from both its shareholders (the Centre and the Delhi government) within two weeks to pay the dues.

“The Union Ministry (of Housing and Urban Development) and GNCTD (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi) shall forthwith attend to the request of with the intention of sovereign guarantee subordinate debt, enabling it to liquidate its liabilities under the award. Therefore, permission must be taken within two weeks from today. If permission is given to DMRC, it shall proceed to deposit the entire amount payable under the award, along with interest to date in terms thereof within a period of one month thereof,” Justice Yashwant Varma said while reading out the operative part of the order.

The court said if the Union Ministry or GNCTD declines the request to provide sovereign guarantee or sovereign subordinate debt, the Union Ministry shall, at the end of two weeks, revert and repatriate all monies received by it from post March 10, 2022, pursuant to its directives so as to ensure all the credit balances with DMRC, the projects, and all other funds reflect the balance as it existed on March 10, 2022.

“Upon receipt of the aforesaid money, DMRC shall forthwith transfer money to the escrow account equal to the total amount payable under the award along with interest. In case of failure on the part of parties to proceed in terms of the above directions, the entire amount standing to the credit of DMRC, projects, and other funds as of Friday shall stand attached forthwith without reference to court,” the order said.

The court also said that in case DMRC fails to clear all outstanding amounts payable in terms of the award despite the directions set forth above, the HC reserves the right to frame further appropriate directions against the Union Ministry and the GNCTD consequent to the corporate veil have been duly lifted in accordance with the findings recorded hereinabove.

In the last hearing, the DMRC counsel reiterated his earlier submissions that in this case, the shareholders (namely the Union and Delhi government) are not ordinary shareholders as both have a say in the decisions of DMRC. Both the shareholders approve, direct and finance DMRC's projects, the counsel added.

Meanwhile, the DAMEPL counsel had, in previous hearings, asserted that about Rs 628 crore held by DMRC should be kept aside, of which Rs 514 crore is for payment of salaries, etc, and Rs 114 crore is the security deposit on smart cards.

"There is (a sum of) Rs 1,400-odd crore in their account. Out of this, Rs 302 crore is project funds and other projects is Rs 699.61 crore. A total of 1,452.44 crore must be paid to Reliance Infra. They are duty bound to pay," the DAMEPL counsel had said.

DMRC and DAMEPL have been at odds ever since the latter pulled out of the Delhi Metro Airport Line operations due to safety issues arising from structural defects. An arbitral court ruled in favour of the RInfra firm in 2017, asking DMRC to pay the arbitral award. The order was later upheld by the Supreme Court.

Reliance Infra had moved the Supreme Court (SC) on December 2, 2022, against DMRC, seeking payment of Rs 4,500 crore of dues from the total arbitral award(Rs 7,200 crore) to Delhi Airport Metro Express Pvt Ltd (DAMEPL). On December 14, the SC gave DMRC three months to pay dues and sent the matter back to for disposal.