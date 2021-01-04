Delhi HC postpones hearing on pleas against anti-profiteering to Feb 15

The has deferred the hearing in the much-awaited case against provisions under the goods and services tax (GST) to February 15.

Petitions were listed today before the division bench of the court for hearing, but due to elevation of one of the judges, a change in the roster is expected.

ALSO READ: Planning to invest in value funds? Performance hinges on earnings recovery

Accordingly, the bench may not be able to hear the matters continuously over consecutive days, Abhishek Rastogi, counsel for some of the petitioners and partner Khaitan & Co, said. He added that the bench has thus kept the petitions for hearing on February 15.

About 51 companies, including HUL, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson, Philips, Acme developers, Samsonite, Jubilant Foods, Nestle, Whirlpool, Samsung, Subway, Samsonite, Reckitt Benckiser and Patanjali have filed petitions against provisions under