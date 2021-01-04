JUST IN
Delhi HC postpones hearing on pleas against anti-profiteering to Feb 15

Petitions were listed today before the division bench for hearing, but due to elevation of one of the judges, a change in the roster is expected

Topics
Delhi High Court | anti-profiteering | GST

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

Delhi High Court (Photo - PTI)
About 51 companies, including HUL, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson have filed petitions against anti-profiteering provisions under GST. (Photo - PTI)

The Delhi High Court has deferred the hearing in the much-awaited case against anti-profiteering provisions under the goods and services tax (GST) to February 15.

Petitions were listed today before the division bench of the court for hearing, but due to elevation of one of the judges, a change in the roster is expected.

Accordingly, the bench may not be able to hear the matters continuously over consecutive days, Abhishek Rastogi, counsel for some of the petitioners and partner Khaitan & Co, said. He added that the bench has thus kept the petitions for hearing on February 15.

About 51 companies, including HUL, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson, Philips, Acme developers, Samsonite, Jubilant Foods, Nestle, Whirlpool, Samsung, Subway, Samsonite, Reckitt Benckiser and Patanjali have filed petitions against anti-profiteering provisions under GST.

First Published: Mon, January 04 2021. 20:17 IST

