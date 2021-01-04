Delhi HC postpones hearing on pleas against anti-profiteering to Feb 15

-
ALSO READ
Delhi HC allows Samsonite to deposit GST profiteered sum in six EMIs
Delhi HC hears 37 anti-profiteering pleas; J&J, HUL among petitioners
Delhi High Court defers hearing in petitions against NAA to December 7
Battle over anti-profiteering authority escalates as tenure set to end
Jubilant FoodWorks advances 5%, hits a fresh record high
-
The Delhi High Court has deferred the hearing in the much-awaited case against anti-profiteering provisions under the goods and services tax (GST) to February 15.
Petitions were listed today before the division bench of the court for hearing, but due to elevation of one of the judges, a change in the roster is expected.
ALSO READ: Planning to invest in value funds? Performance hinges on earnings recovery
Accordingly, the bench may not be able to hear the matters continuously over consecutive days, Abhishek Rastogi, counsel for some of the petitioners and partner Khaitan & Co, said. He added that the bench has thus kept the petitions for hearing on February 15.
About 51 companies, including HUL, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson, Philips, Acme developers, Samsonite, Jubilant Foods, Nestle, Whirlpool, Samsung, Subway, Samsonite, Reckitt Benckiser and Patanjali have filed petitions against anti-profiteering provisions under GST.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU