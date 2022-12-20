JUST IN
Goa govt's Drone Policy 2022 promotes use of unmanned aerial vehicles
Bengal to plant trees at border to prevent air pollutants from other states
Dense fog engulfs Delhi, road traffic, trains affected; flights unaffected
Low Payments, no respect: Why quality of free legal aid in districts is bad
'DSI adoption at COP15 can financially help protect biodiversity in India'
PM Modi to attend 'Veer Baal Diwas' event on Dec 26 at Delhi's India Gate
Pathetic law and order responsible for Saran liquor tragedy: Giriraj Singh
Job seekers made to count trains in New Delhi, duped of over Rs 2.5 cr
Assam cabinet approves township on land of Hindustan Paper Corp in Morigaon
Congress MP Khaleque says Messi was born in Assam, gets trolled on Twitter
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Goa govt's Drone Policy 2022 promotes use of unmanned aerial vehicles
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Delhi L-G asks chief secy to recover Rs 97 cr from AAP for political ads

The DIP quantified that Rs 97,14,69,137 had been spent or booked on account of "non-conforming advertisements"

Topics
AAP | Arvind Kejriwal | V K Saxena

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Vinai Kumar Saxena
Vinai Kumar Saxena

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has directed the chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from the Aam Aadmi Party for political advertisements it published in the guise of government advertisements, official sources said on Tuesday.

Identifying specific advertisements published by the government which were in "stark violation of guidelines", a Committee on Content Regulation in Government Advertising had in 2016 directed the Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) to quantify the amounts spent by it in such advertisements and recover the same from the ruling AAP, they added.

The DIP quantified that Rs 97,14,69,137 had been spent or booked on account of "non-conforming advertisements".

"Of this, while payments amounting to over Rs 42.26 crore had already been released by the DIP, Rs 54.87 crore for advertisements published were still pending disbursal," a source said.

The DIP in 2017 directed the AAP to pay over Rs 42.26 crore to the state exchequer immediately and directly pay the pending amount of Rs 54.87 crore to the advertising agencies or publications concerned within 30 days.

"However, even after the lapse of five years and eight months, the AAP has not complied with this DIP order," the source said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on AAP

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 12:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.