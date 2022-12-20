Delhi L-G asks chief secy to recover Rs 97 cr from AAP for political ads

-
ALSO READ
AAP Gujarat co-incharge Raghav Chadha likely to be arrested, says Kejriwal
AAP MLA Raghav Chadha slams Centre over rise in petrol, diesel prices
MP Raghav Chadha appointed AAP's Gujarat co-incharge for state polls
Centre knows adjectives that describe its performance: AAP MP Raghav Chadha
Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to hold public meetings during 2-day Gujarat visit
-
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has directed the chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from the Aam Aadmi Party for political advertisements it published in the guise of government advertisements, official sources said on Tuesday.
Identifying specific advertisements published by the government which were in "stark violation of guidelines", a Committee on Content Regulation in Government Advertising had in 2016 directed the Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) to quantify the amounts spent by it in such advertisements and recover the same from the ruling AAP, they added.
The DIP quantified that Rs 97,14,69,137 had been spent or booked on account of "non-conforming advertisements".
"Of this, while payments amounting to over Rs 42.26 crore had already been released by the DIP, Rs 54.87 crore for advertisements published were still pending disbursal," a source said.
The DIP in 2017 directed the AAP to pay over Rs 42.26 crore to the state exchequer immediately and directly pay the pending amount of Rs 54.87 crore to the advertising agencies or publications concerned within 30 days.
"However, even after the lapse of five years and eight months, the AAP has not complied with this DIP order," the source said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 12:26 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU