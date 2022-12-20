JUST IN
Dense fog engulfs Delhi, road traffic, trains affected; flights unaffected
Low Payments, no respect: Why quality of free legal aid in districts is bad
'DSI adoption at COP15 can financially help protect biodiversity in India'
PM Modi to attend 'Veer Baal Diwas' event on Dec 26 at Delhi's India Gate
Pathetic law and order responsible for Saran liquor tragedy: Giriraj Singh
Job seekers made to count trains in New Delhi, duped of over Rs 2.5 cr
Assam cabinet approves township on land of Hindustan Paper Corp in Morigaon
Congress MP Khaleque says Messi was born in Assam, gets trolled on Twitter
Police launch 'Operation Clean Drive' after hooch deaths in Bihar's Chhapra
LPG cylinders under Ujjwala scheme at Rs 500 to BPL families: Gehlot
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Bill Gates upbeat on climate innovation even if 1.5 deg C goal out of reach
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Bengal to plant trees at border to prevent air pollutants from other states

West Bengal Environment Minister MBhunia also said sensors will be installed in state-run buses to measure air pollution on Kolkata roads

Topics
air pollution | West Bengal | Tree Plantation

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

West Bengal Environment Minister Manas Bhunia
West Bengal Environment Minister Manas Bhunia

West Bengal Environment Minister Manas Bhunia said that air pollution in southern districts of the state was increasing due to stubble burning in neighbouring Jharkhand and Bihar.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, he said the state government was planning to plant "tall trees" along the border to prevent smoke from stubble burning enter the state.

Asked which species of trees will be planted and by when, Bhunia later told PTI, "We are discussing these with experts and it will be announced shortly."

"We will hold a meeting to decide the mechanism," he added.

West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) chairman Kalyan Rudra said a satellite-based mechanism to monitor the burning of stubble has been developed with assistance from IIT-Delhi.

Bhunia also said sensors will be installed in state-run buses to measure air pollution on Kolkata roads

Initially, the devices will be installed in buses of six-seven routes that crisscross the city, he said.

"We will soon install sensors in state-run buses of six-seven routes to measure air pollution. Three-four non-AC buses in each of these routes will have the devices installed in the driver's cabin to disseminate real-time data," he said.

The project was being implemented with the help of experts from IIT-Delhi, the minister said.

Bhunia chaired a meeting with representatives of firecracker makers where problems ailing the sector were discussed.

The fireworks makers expressed willingness to produce environment-friendly fireworks if they receive necessary assistance from the state, he said.

"They claimed that NOC (no objection certificate) from fire brigade gets delayed at times and police conduct raids causing hardships to them," the minister said.

Bhunia said he assured the representatives that he would look into these issues.

The state government was planning a cluster for the industry in the South 24 Parganas district, besides training the manufacturers.

He said the WBPCB will be on guard on Christmas and New Year's Eve to check bursting of firecrackers.

On the indiscriminate firecrackers used during and after the FIFA World Cup's final match on Sunday night, Bhunia said, "Yes, I also heard about that. We are trying to bring down air and sound pollution.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on air pollution

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 11:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.