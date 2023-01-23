JUST IN
Business Standard

Delhi LG Saxena flags off 13 multipurpose vehicles to fight smog, pollution

Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday inaugurated 13 multipurpose vehicles equipped with anti-fog sprinklers and anti-clogging facilities to clean the city's streets

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday inaugurated 13 multipurpose vehicles equipped with anti-fog sprinklers and anti-clogging facilities to clean the city's streets.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has procured 28 such vehicles from the Ministry of Environment, 13 of them were flagged off Monday and the rest will come by February 15. Each vehicle costs Rs 48 lakh.

An official said that the vehicles have a 5,000-litre water tanker each fitted with a sprinkler system, jetting arrangements, and an anti-smog gun.

Speaking at the flagging-off ceremony, Saxena said: "By these vehicles, I am sure we will be able to fight the pollution war more effectively."

"The best part of this vehicle is that it has jets for water sprinklers. It also has anti-clogging facility and it can also clean the spits of paan on the footpath. I am very hopeful that this will be a milestone in our war towards pollution," he added.

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 13:27 IST

