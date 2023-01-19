Steps being taken for sustainable devpt of fisheries sector in Bihar: CM

Noting that the in has shown impressive growth in terms of production in the last few years, Chief Minister on Thursday said steps are being taken for its sustainable development.

Interacting with reporters during his Sadbhavna Yatra in Kulharia block in Bhojpur district, he said is working towards achieving self-sufficiency in fish cultivation.

"We will soon achieve the target as the has shown impressive growth in terms of production in the last few years. After Mithila and Champaran regions, now Shahabad will also be developed for fish cultivation.

"The state government is working towards the creation and upgradation of fisheries infrastructure facilities. We are taking up sustainable and responsible development of the in the state," he said.

The region comprising the districts of Bhojpur, Rohtas and Buxar is collectively known as Shahabad.

He said 'Jeevika didis' -- women associated with self-help groups under the Rural Livelihoods Project have been able to improve the economic condition of their families through fish farming.

