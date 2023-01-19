JUST IN
Business Standard

Steps being taken for sustainable devpt of fisheries sector in Bihar: CM

Interacting with reporters during his Sadbhavna Yatra in Kulharia block in Bhojpur district, he said Bihar is working towards achieving self-sufficiency in fish cultivation

Topics
fisheries sector | Nitish Kumar | Bihar

Press Trust of India  |  Ara (Bihar) 

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Noting that the fisheries sector in Bihar has shown impressive growth in terms of production in the last few years, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said steps are being taken for its sustainable development.

Interacting with reporters during his Sadbhavna Yatra in Kulharia block in Bhojpur district, he said Bihar is working towards achieving self-sufficiency in fish cultivation.

"We will soon achieve the target as the fisheries sector has shown impressive growth in terms of production in the last few years. After Mithila and Champaran regions, now Shahabad will also be developed for fish cultivation.

"The state government is working towards the creation and upgradation of fisheries infrastructure facilities. We are taking up sustainable and responsible development of the fisheries sector in the state," he said.

The region comprising the districts of Bhojpur, Rohtas and Buxar is collectively known as Shahabad.

He said 'Jeevika didis' -- women associated with self-help groups under the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project have been able to improve the economic condition of their families through fish farming.

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 23:17 IST

