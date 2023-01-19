Steps being taken for sustainable devpt of fisheries sector in Bihar: CM

-
ALSO READ
Arunachal Pradesh to get Northeast's first fish museum: Fisheries minister
Master of the U-turn: Nitish Kumar ends alliance with BJP, quits as CM
RCP Singh attacks Nitish Kumar, asks him to lift liquor ban in Bihar
BJP can be reduced to 50 seats in 2024 polls: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
BJP's Sushil Modi targets CM Nitish Kumar as Bihar law minister resigns
-
Noting that the fisheries sector in Bihar has shown impressive growth in terms of production in the last few years, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said steps are being taken for its sustainable development.
Interacting with reporters during his Sadbhavna Yatra in Kulharia block in Bhojpur district, he said Bihar is working towards achieving self-sufficiency in fish cultivation.
"We will soon achieve the target as the fisheries sector has shown impressive growth in terms of production in the last few years. After Mithila and Champaran regions, now Shahabad will also be developed for fish cultivation.
"The state government is working towards the creation and upgradation of fisheries infrastructure facilities. We are taking up sustainable and responsible development of the fisheries sector in the state," he said.
The region comprising the districts of Bhojpur, Rohtas and Buxar is collectively known as Shahabad.
He said 'Jeevika didis' -- women associated with self-help groups under the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project have been able to improve the economic condition of their families through fish farming.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 23:17 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU