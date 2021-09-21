Delhi logs 39 Covid-19 cases, zero deaths; positivity rate at 0.06%

JUST IN
SII to supply nearly 220 mn doses of Covishield vaccine to Centre in Oct
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a visitor at a district government hospital in Noida on September 13, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Delhi reported 39 COVID-19 cases and zero fatality on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent, according to the city government's health bulletin.

The cumulative case tally stands at 14,38,556, while over 14.13 lakh people have either been discharged or have recovered or migrated out, it said.

The death toll stands at 25,085 and the case fatality rate is at 1.74 per cent, the bulletin stated.

It said that 66,278 tests were conducted on the previous day.

First Published: Tue, September 21 2021. 19:37 IST

