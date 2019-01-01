Delhi Metro shuts exit gates at 4 major stations as New Year's crowd swells

Exit facilities at four major in central Delhi were shut as thousands of revellers thronged surrounding areas on Tuesday to celebrate the New Year, a senior official said.

Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhavan, and -- have been blocked with immediate effect due to "As per instructions received from the Delhi Police, exits at four stations -- Central Se Bhavan, and -- have been blocked with immediate effect due to swelling crowd," the official said.

A massive number of people gathered at area and Connaught Place in Lutyens' Delhi and the city zoo near Mathura Road to celebrate New Year's Day.



"A huge crowd has assembled at many public places. And, we have shut exits at these four stations, as per police's instructions, to control the outflow of crowd. However, entry of commuters at these four stations are allowed," the official said.

Delhi Police Monday advised visitors, heading out for celebrations, to use public transport as there is an acute shortage of parking space at

station is located close to the busy Mathura Road and Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan are situated in the neighbourhood of memorial.