Delhi moves five places down to 37th spot on Global prime cities index

moved five spots down to the 37th rank for the second quarter of Calendar 2021, in the Global Prime Cities Index of

saw a marginal decline of 0.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in prime residential prices, leading to the drop in global position from thirty second rank in Q1 2021 to 37th rank in Q2 2021. The premium micro-markets of the city remained unchanged on a QoQ basis in Q2 of 2021 to record an average price of Rs 33,572 per sq ft, said.

Mumbai and Bengaluru also moved down to 40th and 43rd rank in Q2 2021, from 36th and 40th rank, respectively. Bengaluru saw a decline of 2.7 per cent in terms of annual capital value change in the prime resident market to an average price of Rs 19,200 per sq ft. Mumbai’s prime residential market declined marginally by 1.1 per cent with an average price of Rs 63,697 per sq ft.

Prime residential property refers to the most desirable and most expensive property in a given location, generally defined as the top 5 per cent of each market by value. The Prime Global Cities Index is a valuation-based index tracking the movement in prime residential prices in local currency across 45-plus cities worldwide using Knight Frank’s global research network.

According to Knight Frank’s research analysis, 35 cities saw a rise in prime residential prices in Q2 2021 (YoY). Around 13 cities posted double-digit price growth up from just a year ago. Prime prices across 46 cities increased at an average rate of 8.2 per cent in the year to June 2021, from 4.6 per cent in March. The average annual increase in prime prices was 16 per cent across the six North American cities tracked by the index. According to the report, 22 per cent of the global cities registered flat or decline in price growth; while Toronto recorded the strongest performing world region in the year to Q2 2021 with 27 per cent. Bangkok was the weakest performing market with -6.4 per cent

Some of the world's top Asian cities, Shanghai (21 per cent), Guangzhou (20 per cent) and Seoul (20 per cent).