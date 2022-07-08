Delhi, north India to get scattered rainfall with thunderstorms today: IMD

A cyclonic circulation lies over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Odisha and north coasts, the (IMD) said on Friday. It added that the circulation extends up to upper tropospheric levels tilting southwestwards with height.

The monsoon trough is active and south of its normal position, the weather agency said, adding the off-shore trough at mean sea level runs from south Maharashtra coast to north Kerala coast.

The IMD said that an east-west shear zone runs roughly along 19 degree North in mid tropospheric levels tilting southwards with height across North Peninsular India.

Here is a breakdown of what states can expect on the weather front on July 8, 2022.

and forecast and warnings-

Here are some of the following things that can happen in some states:

Isolated and scattered with isolated and lightning likely over:

West Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh- and Rajasthan on July 8 East Uttar Pradesh during next five days

Widespread and and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall likely over:

Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala and Mahe, Coastal and Yanam, Telangana and Karnataka during next 5 days.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over:

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on July 8 and 9 North Punjab and north Haryana, Chandigarh and south Rajasthan on July 9

Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over:

Gujarat region during July 8-11 Saurashtra and Kutch during July 8-9 Central Maharashtra on July 10-11 Coastal Karnataka on July 9 Coastal and Yanam on July 8 and 11 Telangana on July 8-11 South interior Karnartaka on July 8 West Madhya Pradesh on July 8 and 10 East Madhya Pradesh on July 11 Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on July 11

Isolated heavy rainfall likely over:

Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh on July 8 and 9 Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on July 10 Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh on July 8-10th West Uttar Pradesh during July 8-10 Rajasthan on July 8-10 Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on July 8

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over:

Uttarakhand on July 9 Telangana on July 9 Coastal Karnataka on July 8 Saurashtra and Kutch on July 10-11 Ghat areas of central Maharashtra during July 8-9

Scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over: